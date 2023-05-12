Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $527.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

