Prudential PLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $512.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.16 and a 200-day moving average of $492.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.