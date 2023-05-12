Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $181.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

