Prudential PLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

