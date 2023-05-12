Prudential PLC Purchases 21,023 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.