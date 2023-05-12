Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $527.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.