NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in NVR by 120.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,647 shares of company stock worth $65,688,954. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR Price Performance

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR opened at $5,837.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,587.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5,036.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

