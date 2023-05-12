Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on June 30th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $31.65 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 57,885.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

