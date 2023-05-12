Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $210.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

