Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $33.94. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2,402,062 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.28%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.