Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $33.94. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2,402,062 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.28%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

