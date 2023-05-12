General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.