Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 527 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $103.42 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

