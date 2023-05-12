Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 308 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.62 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

