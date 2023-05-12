Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,578,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $413.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

