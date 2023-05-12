Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,233 shares of company stock worth $7,870,233. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

