Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

