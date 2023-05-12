Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,014 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $201.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

