Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 389,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 28.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 65.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

