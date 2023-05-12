Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crown by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown Price Performance

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $110.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.