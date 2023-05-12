iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

