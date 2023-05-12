Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,289 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Chegg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

