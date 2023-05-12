iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

