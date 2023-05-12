Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

