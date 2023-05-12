Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $470.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.16. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.53 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.