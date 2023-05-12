MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1,642.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $470.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.16. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.53 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.