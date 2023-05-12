Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,174 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

