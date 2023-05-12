Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,482,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

