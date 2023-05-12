Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,846 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in NIO by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NIO by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.