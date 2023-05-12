Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

