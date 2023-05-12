Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,252 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

