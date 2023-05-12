Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.