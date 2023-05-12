Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

