HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.11 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

