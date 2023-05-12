Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Stride worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

