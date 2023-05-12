Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

