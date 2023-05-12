Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.