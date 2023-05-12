HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 276,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $49,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

