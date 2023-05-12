HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE opened at $153.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

