HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

