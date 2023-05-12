Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $201.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.