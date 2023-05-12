HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 18,801 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,439,000 after purchasing an additional 217,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

NYSE:NEP opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

