Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,857,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

