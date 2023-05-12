HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,769 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

