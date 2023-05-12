HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,259 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $59,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 345,776 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

