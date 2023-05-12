Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,851 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFEM stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.