ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.
Insider Activity
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $452.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.04.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
