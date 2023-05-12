ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,070 shares of company stock worth $8,581,516. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $452.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

