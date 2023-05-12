Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

