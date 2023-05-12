Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

