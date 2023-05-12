The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

