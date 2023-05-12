Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,815 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

